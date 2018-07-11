Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Impresses with all-around effort
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Wizards.
Gilgeous-Alexander flashed a solid all-around game Wednesday, stuffing the stat sheet across the board and making an impact both offensively and defensively. As a first-round pick, Gilgeous-Alexander was certainly expected to thrive, though his strong play is still an encouraging sign for his future development. Whether or not the Clippers continue to give him minutes over the last few summer league game is unclear at this point in time, so keep an eye out for news later this week regarding his potential to be rested.
