Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Likely starting going forward
Head coach Doc Rivers suggested Thursday night that Gilgeous-Alexander was going to remain a member of the starting lineup, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This statement from Rivers came before Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a career-high 19 points in Thursday's loss, and that combined with the possibility that Avery Bradley (ankle) could be facing an extended absence means that the rookie is locked into a starting spot in the Clippers' backcourt. If Gilgeous-Alexander continues to get large chunks of minutes like he did Thursday night, he could become a legitimate fantasy asset.
