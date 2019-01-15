Gilgeous-Alexander played 13 minutes and finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one block Monday in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans.

For the fourth consecutive game, Gilgeous-Alexander saw his playing time fall, with his 13 minutes representing a new season low. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, coach Doc Rivers admitted after Monday's contest that the rookie is "just not playing well," though Rivers didn't explicitly state that a lineup change is on the horizon. Regardless, with the rookie struggling to averages of 6.0 points, 3.6 assists, 1.9 boards and 1.4 steals in 19.0 minutes per game in January, it's fair for those who have been holding him in shallower formats to kick the tires on some of the other options available on the waiver wire.