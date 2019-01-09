Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Masterful defensive performance
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four blocks, three steals, three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets.
The rookie point guard has shown the ability to rack up defensive stats in his previous outings, but never to this extent. The four rejections were a new career high, while the three steals matched his best output in the category. Unfortunately, it's tough to bank on Gilgeous-Alexander delivering high-end defensive stats -- or meaningful scoring totals -- with any regularity while coach Doc Rivers continues to restrict his playing time. The first-round pick has played no more than 23 minutes in any of the Clippers' last six games.
