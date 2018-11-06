Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Modest production in spot start
Gilgeous-Alexander contributed six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Alexander drew the start for Avery Bradley (ankle) but couldn't do much with the opportunity, posting his fourth straight single-digit scoring tally. The 20-year-old's drop in production is tied in directly to his current shooting struggles, as he's failed to hit the 40.0 percent mark in each of his three November outings.
