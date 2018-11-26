Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 12 points in win
Gilgeous-Alexander provided 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
SGA continues to be a worthy multi-category contributor, and the fan favorite has given the Clippers new life at point guard, which they've sorely lacked since Chris Paul's departure. He's one of the most overlooked and underrated members of his rookie class, but given the Clippers surprising start, he's no longer a secret. The 19-year old needs some development in his perimeter shooting, but otherwise, he is building an excellent rookie campaign.
