Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.

Just a few days removed from being named a starter for the foreseeable future, Gilgeous-Alexander put together his third straight double-digit scoring effort Monday. The 11th overall pick is offering solid production across the stat sheet and has already demonstrated an ability to heat up in a hurry on the scoring front. Monday's 72.7 percent success rate marked a career high for Gilgeous-Alexander, and it came just two games removed from a 58.3 percent tally against the Trail Blazers last Thursday.