Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a smooth operator in his second preseason game, scoring efficiently and dishing five dimes without committing any turnovers. It's unclear how many minutes per game he'll get once the regular season begins, as Avery Bradley and Lou Williams were both rested in this one. Nevertheless, if Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play this well, he could certainly carve out a decent role even as a rookie.