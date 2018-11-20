Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 16 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander got back on track after two straight games of being held to under 10 points. The rookie has yet to consistently produce large amounts of rebounds and steals but has flashed upside with his cross-categorical production especially on the defensive end. Gilgeous-Alexander has seized the starting shooting guard spot from Avery Bradley, and may be afforded more playmaking opportunities as the season wears on. As of now however, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't make enough of a consistent contribution to be worth more than a flier in standard formats.