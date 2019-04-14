Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander produced a quality stat line despite his inefficient shooting performance. Moreover, he logged a team high minute total, so it's clear coach Doc Rivers trusts the rookie. Gilgeous-Alexander has his hands full dealing with Golden State's backcourt, but he's certainly not backing down.

