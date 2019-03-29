Gilgeous-Alexander registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander has reached double figures in scoring in nine consecutive contests (and in 13 of the last 14). While the game was a bit more lopsided than the final scoreline suggests, the rookie delivered a fine performance, contributing in every category. Saturday's matchup versus the lowly Cavaliers provides him with a chance to go up against fellow first-year point guard Collin Sexton, and Cleveland's poor defense represents a solid opportunity to post another strong stat line.