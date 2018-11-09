Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores career-high 19 points Thursday
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to Portland.
Gilgeous-Alexander broke out Thursday, scoring a career-high 19 points in 35 minutes of playing time. He remains in the starting lineup with Avery Bradley (ankle) still on the sidelines and came through with a very impressive performance. Given the play of Bradley to begin the season, there is a decent chance Gilgeous-Alexander remains the starter moving forward. He is not going to have nights like this regularly but the upside is there and he is probably worth a look, even in standard leagues.
