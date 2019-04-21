Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander began Sunday's game red-hot, scoring 14 of the first 17 Clipper points. He slowed from that point but still ended with a career-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. The Clippers are now just one loss away from elimination with Game 5 to be held in Oakland on Wednesday. Whatever the outcome, Gilgeos-Alexander has had a strong rookie season, progressing much faster than anyone would have expected.