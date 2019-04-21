Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores career-high 25 points in loss
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Warriors.
Gilgeous-Alexander began Sunday's game red-hot, scoring 14 of the first 17 Clipper points. He slowed from that point but still ended with a career-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. The Clippers are now just one loss away from elimination with Game 5 to be held in Oakland on Wednesday. Whatever the outcome, Gilgeos-Alexander has had a strong rookie season, progressing much faster than anyone would have expected.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 18 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 20 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Strong numbers against Cavs•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 21 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues late-season surge•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...