Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 loss to the Raptors.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues his strong play of late, scoring a team-high 19 points in Sunday's loss. The absence of Danilo Gallinari (back) has certainly allowed Gilgeous-Alexander to get back on track after going through a slump only a few weeks ago. He has scored in double-digits in five straight games while also contributing multiple assists and steals. Gallinari could be back as soon as Tuesday, however, there is a chance Tobias Harris sits a game or tow due to a nagging shoulder concern.