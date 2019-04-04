Gilgeous-Alexander produced 8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Rockets.

While SGA hasn't produced many eye-popping totals, his production has steadily trended up throughout the season. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in 15 of his last 17 games, and while he doesn't post as many assists as a typical point guard might on a regular basis, the 19-year-old will continue to develop that aspect of his game as the Clippers' floor general of the future.