Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Selected 11th overall, traded to Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander was selected by the Hornets with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he'll be traded to the Clippers in exchange for the 13th overall pick and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Another highly-regarded recruit that ended up at Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong freshman campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He stands 6-foot-6, giving him fantastic size for the point guard position, and also showed a fairly consistent jumper. The 19-year-old shot 48.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep, exemplifying his ability to score at all levels of the floor. Looking at the Clippers roster, the likes of Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic are still around, but considering how highly the Los Angeles coaching staff coveted Gilgeous-Alexander, he should still be given every opportunity to become a significant contributor as a rookie. Gilgeous-Alexander is also a strong defender, which will only help his quest for early playing time.