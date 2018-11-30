Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander seemingly gets more impressive by the game, and he appears to have a very firm grasp on the starting point guard job at the moment. The rookie now has five double-digit scoring efforts in his last six games, and Thursday's 66.7 percent success rate from the field was his highest since Nov. 12. The first round pick is living up to his draft status by contributing across the stat sheet, with Thursday's production pushing his November averages to 12.1 points (on 46.0 percent shooting), 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes per contest.