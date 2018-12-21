Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sharp decline in minutes
Gilgeous-Alexander mustered just four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
One game after pouring in a career-high 24 points, the rookie's playing time was disappointingly cut in half. Three early fouls certainly had something to do with that, leading to another downswing in Gilgeous-Alexander's rookie season. The 20-year-old has now evenly alternated double-digit scoring efforts with single-digit tallies over the last nine games, making him difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis, especially given that a bulk of his fantasy production tends to come from points.
