Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shooting woes in win
Gilgeous-Alexander mustered just seven points (3-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
The rookie endured a nightmarish performance from the field, leading to his seventh single-digit scoring tally of January. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been held scoreless in one game during the month, and he's shooting just 40.0 percent overall, including 20.0 percent from distance. The 20-year-old's minutes had also been notably capped in the low 20s since late December until the last two games, when he's logged 43 and 38, respectively. Given his lackluster performance Sunday, it's fair to wonder whether coach Doc Rivers will curtail his playing time once again in coming contests.
