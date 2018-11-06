Gilgeous-Alexander will start Monday against the Timberwolves, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The rookie enters the starting lineup in place of Avery Bradley (ankle). Gilgeous-Alexander has played well in a reserve role this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. If Bradley misses an extended period, Gilgeous-Alexander may see an increase in both his workload and production.