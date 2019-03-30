Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Strong numbers against Cavs
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 win over the Cavaliers.
He came away the victor in a battle of rookie point guards with Collin Sexton, and SGA continues to build momentum with the playoffs looming. The 20-year-old has scored in double digits in 14 of the last 15 games, topping 20 points in each of the last two, and Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
