Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Struggles shooting in debut
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 77-71 summer league loss to the Warriors.
The 11th overall pick in this year's draft, Gilgeous-Alexander had trouble finding the bottom of the net, though remained aggressive, taking a team-high 19 shots from the field. Despite some scoring woes, the rookie moved the ball well, handing out four dimes compared to just one turnover. He was also impactful on the defensive end -- a strength of his, being 6-foot-6 at the point guard spot.
