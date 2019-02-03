Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 30 minutes in the Clippers' comeback win over the Pistons on Saturday.
Gilgeous-Alexander had arguably his most well-rounded game of the season in Saturday's win, contributing in all facets. The rookie from Kentucky has been a key component to the Clippers' unexpected success this season, and he makes an affordable play with upside in daily formats.
