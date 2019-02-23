Gilgeous-Alexander totaled just six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander played just 15 minutes in Friday's victory, much to the disappointment of his owners. The recent trades were seen as positive when talking about Gilgeous-Alexander's projections, but this has certainly not been the case. He continues to start for the Clippers but has played in excess of 30 minutes just once since the beginning of February. The upside is there for the rookie but given the uncertainty surrounding his exact role, he is more of a fringe player in competitive formats.