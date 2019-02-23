Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Subdued role Friday
Gilgeous-Alexander totaled just six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Grizzlies.
Gilgeous-Alexander played just 15 minutes in Friday's victory, much to the disappointment of his owners. The recent trades were seen as positive when talking about Gilgeous-Alexander's projections, but this has certainly not been the case. He continues to start for the Clippers but has played in excess of 30 minutes just once since the beginning of February. The upside is there for the rookie but given the uncertainty surrounding his exact role, he is more of a fringe player in competitive formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Collects three steals Friday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient in big win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stock on upswing•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 19 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Collects 17 points Sunday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...