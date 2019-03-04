Gilgeous-Alexander produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored in double figures in three straight games while sinking 18-of-30 field goal attempts and six-of-eight three-point attempts. The 20-year-old rookie has been pleasantly impactful this season, but he's inconsistent and thus best reserved for use in deeper leagues, as evidenced by the fact that he managed just seven points (on one-of-14 from the field) across the three matchups immediately prior this recent stretch.