Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win
Gilgeous-Alexander produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored in double figures in three straight games while sinking 18-of-30 field goal attempts and six-of-eight three-point attempts. The 20-year-old rookie has been pleasantly impactful this season, but he's inconsistent and thus best reserved for use in deeper leagues, as evidenced by the fact that he managed just seven points (on one-of-14 from the field) across the three matchups immediately prior this recent stretch.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shooting slump continues Monday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Subdued role Friday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Collects three steals Friday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient in big win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stock on upswing•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 19 points Sunday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...