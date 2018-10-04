Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will enter starting five Wednesday
Gilgeous-Alexander will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers are resting a handful of veterans Wednesday, which includes both Avery Bradley and Lou Williams. As a result, Gilgeous-Alexander will get the call to pick up the start in the backcourt alongside Patrick Beverley and should be in line for a fairly significant workload. Gilgeous-Alexander had a solid preseason opener Sunday, posting 10 points, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 24 minutes off the bench.
