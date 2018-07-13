Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Thursday

Gilgeous-Alexander is sitting out Thursday's summer league action against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The 11th overall pick in this year's draft, Gilgeous-Alexander has played well through four summer league games and will be rewarded with a day off. He's averaging 19.0 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 3.3 steals/blocks.