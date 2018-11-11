Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Assigned to G League
Thornwell has been assigned to the G League on Sunday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Thornwell was called up from the G League on Saturday and finally saw several minutes against the Bucks. It's not a surprising move at all as Thornwell will likely be switching leagues often this season.
