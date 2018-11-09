Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Assigned to G League
Thornwell was assigned to the G League on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Thornwell was recalled from the G League on Monday, he still is yet to appear in a game for the Clippers this season. He'll continue, however, to see quality playing time for the Ague Caliente Clippers.
