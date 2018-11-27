Thornwell was recalled from the G League on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thornwell was assigned to the G League to appear in the A.C. Clippers' game on Monday night. He scored 11 points in 30 minutes in a win over Santa Cruz and will now rejoin Los Angeles for practice Tuesday and will likely be active for Wednesday's home game against the Suns.

