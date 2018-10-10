Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Coming off bench Tuesday
Thornwell is coming off the bench for Tuesday's preseason matchup against Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers is experimenting with a backcourt of Patrick Beverley, Avery Bradley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pushing Thornwell to the bench. In 40 total preseason minutes, Thornwell has posted nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
