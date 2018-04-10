Thornwell tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Thornwell turned in career highs in scoring and assists while matching his career best in blocks. The long list of injuries certainly helped Thornwell's cause, and the 23-year-old rookie can likely be expected to receive ample minutes in Wednesday's season finale versus the Lakers. There will be a ton of variables involved going forward, but Thornwell's defensive versatility, effort, and well-rounded offensive game bodes well for his future in the league. If the Clippers don't re-sign Avery Bradley or address the wing rotation during free agency, Thorwell could carve himself out a more reliable reserve role as a sophomore in 2018-19.