Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Enters starting five Saturday
Thornwell is drawing the start over C.J. Williams for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Law Murray of ESPN reports.
Thornwell has come off the bench over the past five games, averaging 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds across 13.8 minutes per game. Though he's drawing the start, he still may not see much more run than that, as Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are still seeing the bulk of the minutes at both guard spots.
