Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Has mediocre outing with 13 points in loss
Thornwell recorded 13 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-80 loss to the Rockets in a Vegas Summer League contest.
Thornwell became a fixture in the Clippers starting lineup following multiple backcourt injuries at the dn of the regular season, and it's expected that he'll be a candidate to rejoin the starting five once again. There's no questioning the South Carolina product's defensive skills, but his invite to the summer league gives him an opportunity to hone his offensive mettle, which was sometimes lacking in his freshman campaign.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Team-high scoring total Sunday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Enjoys career night in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Invisible off the bench•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...