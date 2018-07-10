Thornwell recorded 13 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-80 loss to the Rockets in a Vegas Summer League contest.

Thornwell became a fixture in the Clippers starting lineup following multiple backcourt injuries at the dn of the regular season, and it's expected that he'll be a candidate to rejoin the starting five once again. There's no questioning the South Carolina product's defensive skills, but his invite to the summer league gives him an opportunity to hone his offensive mettle, which was sometimes lacking in his freshman campaign.