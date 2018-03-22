Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Headed back to bench role
Thornwell will return to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Thonrwell has started at small forward for the last few weeks, but the Clippers are slated to switch things up Wednesday, with Wesley Johnson entering the starting five in his place. The demotion to the second unit could mean a handful less minutes for Thornwell and he was already struggling to provide much in terms of fantasy production, so continue to avoid him moving forward.
