Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Headed back to G League
Thornwell was reassigned to the G League on Monday, Ridiculous Upside reports.
Thornwell has been a DNP-CD in each of the Clippers' last two games, so he'll head back to the G League for an opportunity to see regular minutes in a game setting.
