Thornwell had only two points (1-2 FG), two steals and one rebound in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over Milwaukee.

Thornwell moved back to the bench to make way for Wesly Johnson. The move did nothing to increase his fantasy value as he delivered minimal stats in just 15 minutes. Thornwell is not worth owning in basically any format and should be avoided if you are looking for production.