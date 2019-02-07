Thornwell is starting Thursday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley being traded away Thursday, Thornwell will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season. The Clippers are without multiple newly-acquired pieces vs. Indiana, so don't expect the second-year player out of South Carolina to stick in the starting lineup beyond Thursday. Thornwell has played double-digit minutes just eight times this season, averaging 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds across 11.9 minutes in those contests.