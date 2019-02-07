Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Joins staring five Thursday
Thornwell is starting Thursday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley being traded away Thursday, Thornwell will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season. The Clippers are without multiple newly-acquired pieces vs. Indiana, so don't expect the second-year player out of South Carolina to stick in the starting lineup beyond Thursday. Thornwell has played double-digit minutes just eight times this season, averaging 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds across 11.9 minutes in those contests.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Plays most minutes since Dec. 13•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Back in Los Angeles•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Headed back to G League•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Recalled from G-League•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Recalled from G-League•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...