Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Leads team with 17 points in loss
Thornwell had 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league loss to the Lakers.
Thornwell provided some nice production Thursday in what was a disappointing loss for the Clippers. After finding himself in the starting lineup last season, the Clippers will enter this campaign with a plethora of guards. He is far from a certainty to make the rotation but will likely be on the roster somewhere come opening night.
