Thornwell turned in six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 14 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

Thornwell saw his second consecutive start, yet he ended up ceding considerable minutes to Milos Teodosic. The 23-year-old was efficient relative to playing time, but his final line still left much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. Given his limited minutes Saturday, Thornwell's fantasy stock remains highly speculative at present.