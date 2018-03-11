Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Limited minutes despite start
Thornwell turned in six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 14 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.
Thornwell saw his second consecutive start, yet he ended up ceding considerable minutes to Milos Teodosic. The 23-year-old was efficient relative to playing time, but his final line still left much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. Given his limited minutes Saturday, Thornwell's fantasy stock remains highly speculative at present.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Thrives in spot start Friday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Friday vs. Wiz•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Enters starting five Saturday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Shifting back to bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Will start against Thunder•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...