Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Thornwell totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Spurs.
Thornwell matched career highs in steals and made field goals while earning double-digit minutes for the fifth consecutive contest. Danilo Gallinari (hip) sat out of Tuesday's matchup, and if he were to miss Friday's game against the Thunder Thornwell would figure to pick up some extra playing time. It's rare that a rookie is able to earn the trust of Clippers coach Doc Rivers, but Thornwell appears to be doing just that.
