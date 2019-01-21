Thornwell logged 10 minutes and contributed four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in Sunday's 103-95 win over the Spurs.

With Danilo Gallinari (back), Lou Williams (hamstring) and Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) all sidelined, Thornwell was able to capture a rotation spot and logged his most minutes since Dec. 13. Thornwell's overall stat line was nothing to write home about, but the Clippers were plus-13 when he was on the floor, good for the second-best mark of any Los Angeles player for the night. None of the three injured players are expected back Tuesday in Dallas, so Thornwell should maintain a spot on the Clippers' second unit. However, it's unlikely that appointment comes with a dramatic bump in minutes from what he earned Sunday.