Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Recalled from G-League
Thornwell was recalled for the G-League on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Thornwell is back with the Clippers after being sent to the G-League over the weekend. He's appeared in just one game for the Clippers this season, playing four minutes and recording one rebound.
