Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Returning to bench
Thornwell will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Doc Rivers will opt to start a new acquisition at small forward in Garrett Temple, so Thornwell will come off the bench. His role is expected to be minimal for the rest of the season and he can likely be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Racks up steals in spot start•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Joins staring five Thursday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Plays most minutes since Dec. 13•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Back in Los Angeles•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Headed back to G League•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Recalled from G-League•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...