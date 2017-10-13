Play

Thornwell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC Sports reports.

Thornwell is still dealing with a shoulder sprain he suffered in his right shoulder Tuesday and will miss his second straight preseason game as a result. Even when healthy, Thornwell is expected to be no more than a deep bench option for the Clippers this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball