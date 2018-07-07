Thornwell posted a team-high 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 77-71 summer league loss to the Warriors.

Thornwell has no shortage of NBA experience, and it showed Friday. In addition to leading the team in scoring, the 48th overall pick in 2017 tied with Reggie Upshaw on Friday for the Clippers' best +/- with a +15.