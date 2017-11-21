Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Shifting back to bench Monday
Thornwell will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Thornwell ended up starting five games in place of the injured Patrick Beverley (knee), averaging 8.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.5 minutes. However, Beverley is finally back to full strength and has been cleared for a return to the top unit, which sends Thornwell back to a bench role. With Milos Teodosic (foot) still out, Thornwell could still be a part of the regular rotation, though he'll see a sizable decrease in minutes now that he's working with the reserves.
