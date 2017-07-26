Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Signs three-year deal with Clippers
Thornwell -- who was selected by the Bucks with the 48th overall pick in the 2017 Draft and traded to the Clippers -- signed a three-year, $3.8 million contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Clippers have decided to sign Thornwell -- a relatively deep second-round pick -- to a three-year deal with the first two years guaranteed. The Los Angeles brass seemingly felt Thornwell proved himself in Las Vegas Summer League, as he posted 14.3 points (on 38.5 percent shooting), 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists across 26.8 minutes per game in four appearances. That said, he's seemingly one of the lowest players in the backcourt pecking order, unlikely to make any contributions significant to fantasy.
