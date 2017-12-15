Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Friday vs. Wiz
Thornwell will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
It was initially reported that C.J. Williams would get the start at shooting guard, but the Clippers will instead go with the rookie out of South Carolina. He'll be joined by Lou Williams in a depleted backcourt that will be without Austin Rivers (concussion), Patrick Beverley (knee), and Milos Teodosic (rest), so all three of Williams, Thornwell and Williams will likely be counted on for heavy minutes.
