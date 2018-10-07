Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Saturday
Thornwell is starting Saturday against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Danilo Gallinari getting Saturday off for rest, a spot opened up for Thornwell in the lineup. In one preseason appearance, Thornwell posted six points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.
